TC Energy Corporation (TRP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 45 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.23 N/A 1.95 34.46

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for TC Energy Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc. Cheniere Energy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to TC Energy Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TC Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TC Energy Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TC Energy Corporation and Cheniere Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 94%. 0.05% are TC Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% Cheniere Energy Inc. 4.98% 0.84% 1.78% 7.49% 6.87% 13.23%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation was more bullish than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cheniere Energy Inc. beats TC Energy Corporation.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.