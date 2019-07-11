TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Contrasting side by side

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 45 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 4.03 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TC Energy Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TC Energy Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

TC Energy Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively The Williams Companies Inc. has an average price target of $31.67, with potential upside of 9.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TC Energy Corporation and The Williams Companies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 91.7%. TC Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.05%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% The Williams Companies Inc. 2.29% -2.87% 2.52% 9.4% 1.69% 25.67%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than The Williams Companies Inc.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors The Williams Companies Inc.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.