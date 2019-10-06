TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 51 3.94 928.12M 3.04 16.13 QEP Resources Inc. 4 -1.91 234.82M -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see TC Energy Corporation and QEP Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 1,834,591,816.56% 15.5% 4% QEP Resources Inc. 6,007,470,323.37% -35.5% -16.4%

Risk & Volatility

TC Energy Corporation has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, QEP Resources Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Analyst Ratings

TC Energy Corporation and QEP Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TC Energy Corporation’s average price target is $66, while its potential upside is 28.38%. Competitively QEP Resources Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 153.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that QEP Resources Inc. looks more robust than TC Energy Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TC Energy Corporation and QEP Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.2% and 0% respectively. 0.05% are TC Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of QEP Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation has 37.14% stronger performance while QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors TC Energy Corporation beats QEP Resources Inc.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.