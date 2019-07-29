TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Comparing side by side

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 46 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 10 0.25 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see TC Energy Corporation and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TC Energy Corporation and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TC Energy Corporation and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 143.90% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.9% of TC Energy Corporation shares and 31.9% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.54% -31.57% -43.9% -40.1% -48.63% -27.04%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation has 33.73% stronger performance while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -27.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TC Energy Corporation beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.