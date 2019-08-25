TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TC Energy Corporation has 60.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have TC Energy Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.50% 4.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares TC Energy Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation N/A 47 16.13 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

TC Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio TC Energy Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TC Energy Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

$66 is the average target price of TC Energy Corporation, with a potential upside of 36.34%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 21.01%. With higher probable upside potential for TC Energy Corporation’s peers, analysts think TC Energy Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TC Energy Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TC Energy Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, TC Energy Corporation’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. TC Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TC Energy Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

TC Energy Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, TC Energy Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TC Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation’s peers beat TC Energy Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.