TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Comparing side by side

Both TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) and American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation 45 0.00 N/A 2.78 17.17 American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.37 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TC Energy Corporation and American Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TC Energy Corporation and American Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TC Energy Corporation and American Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 58.2%. TC Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of American Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation 1.94% 2.8% 13.64% 22.66% 9% 33.73% American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.39% 28.71% -6.14% -52.73% 71.62%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation was less bullish than American Midstream Partners LP.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.