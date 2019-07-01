Tb Alternative Assets LTD Upped Its Yy (YY) Position by $2.38 Million; Stock Price Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined While Motley Fool Asset Management Has Boosted by $597,246 Its Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,244 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 12,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $242.67. About 2.01 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 1.36M shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

