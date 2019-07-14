Tb Alternative Assets LTD Trimmed Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stake by $2.85 Million; Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $7.79 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 708,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.73M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.45M, down from 8.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 2.58 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,507 shares to 138,488 shares, valued at $246.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 63,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,904 are owned by First Republic Invest Incorporated. 1,674 are held by Haverford Trust. Whittier holds 1.96% or 35,981 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 18,040 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,923 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 1.76% or 120,950 shares. Great Lakes Advsr holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,447 shares. General Amer Inc has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 48,875 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Mngmt. North Carolina-based Atria Invests has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 485 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc has 8.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,576 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paloma Prns Mngmt Co has 411 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.