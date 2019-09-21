Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Water Island Capital Increased Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Value Declined

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 109,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 657,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.81 million, up from 548,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 126.03% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 26/04/2018 – No Doomsday scenario for Facebook as EU privacy rules kick in; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 15/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’:; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,600 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr Zto Us by 753,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Adr Pdd Us.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 488,366 shares to 19,675 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,150 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 655,420 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn holds 0% or 200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Symphony Asset Ltd Com has 14,858 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. The New York-based Glazer Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Navellier And Assoc holds 0.52% or 30,142 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 630,410 shares. Harvest Mgmt Llc holds 5,000 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 117,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,350 shares. 77,043 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc. Eagle Limited Liability Co reported 25,700 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc accumulated 785,609 shares.

