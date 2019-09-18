Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake In Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Was Raised; Harbert Fund Advisors Upped Amtech Sys (ASYS) Stake by $2.15 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 936.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 814,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 901,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.74 million, up from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $178.2. About 5.81M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 429,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.68% . The hedge fund held 593,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amtech Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 12,430 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS)

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With Alibaba Stock, the Risks Simply Outweigh the Rewards – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KeyBanc: Alibaba Investors May Not Realize Value Of TikTok Marketing – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr Zto Us by 753,800 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $37.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold ASYS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 0.59% more from 7.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 15,428 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.15% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Teton Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 17,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 86,538 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 43,375 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). 27,000 were reported by Bailard. Brandywine Global Investment holds 0.01% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) or 287,600 shares. 593,897 are owned by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,513 shares. Kennedy holds 0.01% or 99,106 shares. 255,936 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Lc.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $105,350 activity.

More notable recent Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Amtech Announces the Sale of its SoLayTec Solar Business – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tempe company sells off key chunk of its solar business – Phoenix Business Journal” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor-General Stock Outlook: Uncertainty Looms Larger – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.