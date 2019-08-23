Tb Alternative Assets LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Trimmed by $30.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Gilead Sciences Com Usd0.001 (GILD) Position Has Lifted by Ftb Advisors Inc

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 10.69 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 (GILD) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 67,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 137,223 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 69,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 2.17 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Zto Us by 1.94M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Reasons Alibaba Stock Could Rally Into the End of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 11,124 shares to 56,720 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Total Intl Bd Index Fd Etf (BNDX) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,961 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).