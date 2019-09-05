Tb Alternative Assets LTD Raised Stake in Apple Aapl Us (AAPL); Shah Capital Management Has Lifted China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holding by $948,000

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 19.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 21,942 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 2.21% or 67,101 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 28,006 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 4,733 shares. Notis holds 34,346 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 4.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 5.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritable Lp stated it has 239,108 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 5.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stoneridge Partners Lc invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi stated it has 80,767 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Fernwood Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,252 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited invested 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Inc Ma holds 17,818 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak accumulated 2.68% or 11,273 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

