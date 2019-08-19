Tb Alternative Assets LTD Maintains Stake in Apple Aapl Us (AAPL); Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 171.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 110,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 1.04 million shares traded or 44.47% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,155 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).