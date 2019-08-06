Tb Alternative Assets LTD Maintains Holding in Yy (YY); As Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Cut Its Position

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 79,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The institutional investor held 69,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 149,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 36,414 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 1.46 million shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.57M for 9.37 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 32 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com reported 18,032 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 12,711 shares. 83,547 were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.13% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 10,559 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 71,022 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 800 shares. 2,600 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 152,338 shares stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 1.08M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $42,300 activity.