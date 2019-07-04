Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increases Holding in Facebook (FB); Schaller Investment Group Cut Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Holding by $1.31 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY SAYS INVITED FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES FOR MEETING NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 11/04/2018 – Star Tribune: Breaking (@AP): Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 261,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 69,134 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 45.11% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,500 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 37,836 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Schaller Inv Grp reported 3.54 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 268,233 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 118,119 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,165 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 4,800 shares. Financial Architects reported 4,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 27,972 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 580,877 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 13,767 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 177,038 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $24,850 were bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. The insider Jacobs Lisa R. bought $14,026. TIERNEY BRIAN also bought $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. Spevak Barry bought 5,000 shares worth $24,167. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,017 was made by MADONNA HARRY on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 16.08M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nadler Financial Grp Inc Incorporated owns 6,195 shares. Fdx Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 69,549 shares. Ent Svcs reported 4,981 shares stake. Baltimore holds 46,727 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co owns 8,105 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 0.92% or 31,905 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Malaga Cove Limited Company holds 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,021 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 1,996 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tekne Cap Mgmt invested in 198,680 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,506 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc accumulated 386,281 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.