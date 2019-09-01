Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding; As Prologis (PLD) Market Value Rose, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Upped Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on “Fake News, Foreign Interference in Elections, and Hate Speech, Privacy”; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video); 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 8,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 32,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 229,357 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Strategic Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,064 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.32% or 312,292 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Lc reported 8,959 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Communications holds 4,400 shares. Burney holds 27,719 shares. Cls Ltd Liability reported 10,618 shares. Srs Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 1.69M shares. Wallington Asset Management accumulated 54,717 shares. Haverford Co holds 0.03% or 8,318 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.46% or 120,988 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Service Ltd has 4.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,940 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 82,303 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 181,443 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 634,907 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Blair William Com Il stated it has 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 5,801 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 147 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 4,853 shares. Cincinnati Insur Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 140,000 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garland Mgmt holds 3.27% or 65,520 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 41.07 million shares. Parametric Port Assoc Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Whittier has 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 60,335 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has 583,127 shares. Westwood Holdings stated it has 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).