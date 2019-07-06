Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased Holding in Apple Aapl Us (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Walt Disney (DIS) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Stake by $410,700

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.