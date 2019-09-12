Tb Alternative Assets LTD Holds Position in Sina Sina Us (SINA); Chevron New (CVX) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $2.34 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp Sina Us (SINA) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp Sina Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 560,836 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 202,458 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19 million, up from 183,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,982 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt owns 3,097 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 0.14% or 3,840 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 28,800 shares. Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.52% or 152,976 shares. Regent Lc holds 0.82% or 20,309 shares. 73,631 are owned by Wade G W And Incorporated. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,155 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 95,500 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt invested in 0.75% or 25,968 shares. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 263,053 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 73,187 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 17,915 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,547 shares to 90,244 shares, valued at $26.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,234 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc reported 194,255 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs holds 21,794 shares. Thomas White Int stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 885 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 35,475 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 25,167 shares. 26,826 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 19,588 shares. 5,278 are owned by Amp Cap Investors. Value Advisers Lc stated it has 1.11 million shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). State Street Corp has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 1.35 million shares. 3,457 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership owns 23,698 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 196,124 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,600 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 2.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Adr Pdd Us.