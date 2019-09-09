Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.41 Million; Market Value Rose; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Stake

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Increase Is In Addition to Previous $6B Authorized for Repurchases; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Long History of Resolving Privacy Claims on the Cheap; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sent a letter to Collins on March 26 saying that either of the executives will be available from April 16. Not date for the hearing has been set yet; 29/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much:; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook dodges EU privacy law amid pledge to fix broken system; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 8,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 420,509 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, up from 411,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 825,972 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 191,153 shares to 411,298 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 69,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,821 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.