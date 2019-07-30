Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped By $2.38 Million Its Yy (YY) Holding; First Washington Has Trimmed At&T (T) Position By $1.25 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 60.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd acquired 28,300 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 74,900 shares with $6.29M value, up from 46,600 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 1.31 million shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

First Washington Corp decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The First Washington Corp holds 64,760 shares with $2.03 million value, down from 105,070 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $250.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL

Among 2 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $7700 lowest target. $87’s average target is 34.67% above currents $64.6 stock price. YY Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Daiwa Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura upgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is YY a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YY – Winner Of The Turning Live Streaming Industry – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Barnes Group (B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YY: Becoming A Social Media Giant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

First Washington Corp increased Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 51,340 shares to 208,959 valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 22,990 shares and now owns 76,405 shares. Nlight Inc was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 63,690 shares. Burt Wealth reported 0.08% stake. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,026 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 0.56% or 2.85 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Proffitt Goodson reported 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tcw Group Inc has 3.10M shares. West Oak Ltd Company reported 1,200 shares stake. Oarsman Capital accumulated 42,027 shares. Counsel Inc owns 32,228 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Community Financial Bank Na invested 1.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 207,630 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability, Louisiana-based fund reported 256,238 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will AT&T Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.