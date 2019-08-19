Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding by $30.21 Million; Stock Price Declined; Renasant (RNST) Position Maintained by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.95M shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 139,711 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Renasant Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNST); 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Suggs Joins Renasant Boards

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 28,300 shares to 74,900 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,047 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

