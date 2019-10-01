Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Stake; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped By $453,600 Its Ceva (CEVA) Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) stake by 62.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,000 shares as Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 600 shares with $1.14M value, down from 1,600 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us now has $858.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Ceva Inc (CEVA) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 18,900 shares as Ceva Inc (CEVA)’s stock rose 11.57%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 123,100 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 104,200 last quarter. Ceva Inc now has $655.88 million valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 49,356 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CEVA Group PLC To ‘BB-‘; Outlook Positive; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Limited has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 242 are owned by Hudock Capital Grp Ltd. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt holds 370 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Washington-based Harbour Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 3.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Svcs has invested 9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 10,706 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Cap Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intersect Capital Lc stated it has 1,284 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 2.34% or 15,669 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications has 15,629 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 4.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.88% above currents $1735.91 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 23.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 5 Greatest Investments of Warren Buffett – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Quietly Enters the Healthcare Market – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smart TVs Are the Most Important Front in the Platform Wars – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 0.4% Return On Equity, Is CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WiSig Networks License CEVA’s Cellular IoT Technology to Serve the India Market – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.