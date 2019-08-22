Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $30.21 Million as Share Value Declined; John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.87 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 3.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $171.99. About 7.79 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 0.82% stake. Hawaii-based Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seizert Cap Prns Ltd holds 0.69% or 189,820 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 22,760 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Security Trust Com has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp reported 1.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartford Management stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ruffer Llp has 3.51M shares for 7.28% of their portfolio. Peavine Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,813 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc holds 5.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 270,256 shares. Bsw Wealth holds 0.4% or 12,563 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alesco Advsrs Lc owns 17,440 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has 60,150 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio.

