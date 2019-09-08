Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Decreased Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $30.21 Million; Market Valuation Declined; American Assets Investment Management Cut Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $400,000 as Share Value Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.08M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seadrill teams up with Gulf Drilling for $656M Qatar rig contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 20,000 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Gp One Trading Lp stated it has 260,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Company Il invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Weiss Multi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 300,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cwm Limited Liability Com has 23,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 40 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited accumulated 15,800 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.01% or 14,027 shares in its portfolio. 34,260 were reported by Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Llc. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Cyrus Cap Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Aperio Gru Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 134,456 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Zto Us by 1.94M shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $49.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Buys E-Commerce Platform Kaola For $2B – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.