Tb Alternative Assets LTD Decreased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $30.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; Trillium Asset Management Stake In Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Was Has Upped

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $174.25. About 5.84 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 1,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 67,778 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 66,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $254.03. About 291,833 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11,782 shares to 21,914 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,235 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ballentine Ptnrs Limited has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer & Management owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,900 were reported by Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability. Ent Financial reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). S R Schill Associate invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Webster Natl Bank N A accumulated 2,513 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First City Mgmt Inc has 3,853 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0.81% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Etrade Management Ltd reported 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Co holds 1,500 shares. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 934 shares. 36,876 are owned by Westchester Cap Mgmt Inc. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northstar Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). King Luther Capital Corp owns 159,166 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 549,891 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $75.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C Z Us by 61,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).