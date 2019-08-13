Tb Alternative Assets LTD Decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position By $30.21 Million; TOGA LTD (TOGLD) Shorts Increased By 100%

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 65.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 87,000 shares with $15.87M value, down from 252,964 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $414.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased Sponsored Adr Bili Us stake by 549,891 shares to 3.97 million valued at $75.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped C Z Us stake by 61,900 shares and now owns 69,900 shares. Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.