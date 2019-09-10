Tb Alternative Assets LTD Cut Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $30.21 Million as Stock Declined; As Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Cut Stake by $364,876

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $174.66. About 6.05 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc analyzed 9,602 shares as the company's stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 811,880 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $165.51M for 10.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares to 23,826 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 315,307 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.