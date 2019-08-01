Tb Alternative Assets LTD Boosted Its Yy (YY) Position by $2.38 Million as Market Value Declined; As Array Biopharma (ARRY) Shares Rose, Holder Redmile Group Has Cut Its Holding by $131.73 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 589,484 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46M, down from 16.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 22/03/2018 – ARRAY: TRIAL SHOWED MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL 14.9 MOS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY CASH/EQUIVALENTS/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $440M AT MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,976 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 37,600 were reported by North Star Asset Mngmt. D E Shaw & stated it has 81,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Inc reported 62,085 shares. Moreover, Frontier Capital Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.11% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 74,100 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Granite Point LP stated it has 0.12% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Eam Investors Ltd invested in 94,275 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested in 315 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 850,637 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 118,855 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 40,262 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 28,300 shares to 226,013 shares, valued at $19.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 67,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $13.93 million activity. Haddock Jason sold $2.11 million worth of stock. COX CARRIE SMITH also bought $115,998 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 187,264 shares valued at $4.04 million was made by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7. Squarer Ron sold $3.93M worth of stock. $721,074 worth of stock was sold by LEFKOFF KYLE on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.