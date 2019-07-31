Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW) Hold Rating Maintained at Peel Hunt; Dsw (DSW) SI Increased By 0.9%

Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW) stock had its Hold Rating kept by research professionals at Peel Hunt in an analyst report sent to clients and investors on 31 July.

Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. DSW’s SI was 3.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 3.92M shares previously. With 804,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW)’s short sellers to cover DSW’s short positions. The SI to Dsw Inc’s float is 5.76%. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group; 13/03/2018 – DSW Plans to Shut Down EBuys After Buying E-Commerce Website Operator In 2016; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 03/04/2018 – DSW Inc. Names Drew Domecq As Chief Information Officer; 13/03/2018 – DSW MAY TAKE ADDITIONAL EXIT CHARGES; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Rev $712.1M; 09/05/2018 – Survey Reveals DSW’s New VIP Rewards Program Caters To Women’s Deepest Shoe Shopping Desires; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXCLUDING EXIT OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES AND 53RD WEEK, TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN 2% TO 4% RANGE IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Shoe retailer DSW drops despite topping view

Among 5 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DSW had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Wedbush maintained Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through two divisions, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 4.88% or GBX 8.62 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 167.93. About 5.41 million shares traded. Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding firm in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company has market cap of 5.51 billion GBP. It manufactures various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments, and five-bedroom detached houses. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio.

More important recent Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) At UK£1.74? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Taylor Wimpey plc’s (LON:TW.) Earnings Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Taylor Wimpey PLC (LON:TW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Taylor Wimpey PLC has GBX 230 highest and GBX 165 lowest target. GBX 206.33’s average target is 22.87% above currents GBX 167.93 stock price. Taylor Wimpey PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) on Monday, February 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital.