Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Reaches $25.33 52-Week High; Causeway Capital Management Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 30.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc analyzed 1.67M shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)'s stock rose 2.59%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 3.87M shares with $220.43 million value, down from 5.54 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) hit a new 52-week high and has $27.36 target or 8.00% above today's $25.33 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.67 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $27.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $213.36 million more. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 777,244 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 133,958 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 44,694 shares. Donald Smith Company reported 7.47 million shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 635,297 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 16,016 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 82,962 shares in its portfolio. 63,730 are held by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. First L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.05% or 10,135 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is -3.67% below currents $25.33 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Wedbush. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $2000 target in Monday, May 13 report.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.49 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.46% or 117,155 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 11.20M shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,374 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.93% or 420,627 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 853,393 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,158 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davidson Investment Advsrs stated it has 8,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lourd Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,067 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 104,298 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co accumulated 17,499 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 419,193 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sequoia Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,551 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 35,926 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 3.86M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.58’s average target is 10.15% above currents $54.09 stock price. Oracle had 25 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5700 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, September 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $6200 target. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 6.36 million shares to 123.72M valued at $634.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) stake by 834,196 shares and now owns 4.66 million shares. Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) was raised too.