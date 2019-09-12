Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Reaches $24.60 52-Week High; Laboratory of America Holdings Common (LH) SI Decreased By 12.88%

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. LH’s SI was 1.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 1.93M shares previously. With 790,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common (NYSE:LH)’s short sellers to cover LH’s short positions. The SI to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Common’s float is 1.68%. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.59. About 246,204 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.58 target or 4.00% above today’s $24.60 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.59 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $25.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $103.64 million more. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 826,846 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $24.40’s average target is -0.81% below currents $24.6 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Class A Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 1. B. Riley & Co upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Thursday, August 1 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 99.86 million shares or 7.53% less from 107.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Lc owns 0.03% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 22,061 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 85,045 shares stake. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 9,400 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 150,740 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.09M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 21,262 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 720,625 shares. State Street Corp holds 2.82 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 133,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Lp has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 44,694 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co holds 0.01% or 252,548 shares in its portfolio.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.51M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $188.86’s average target is 8.80% above currents $173.59 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $20100 target. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LH in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 20.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

