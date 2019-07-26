Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased By $9.03 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.46% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. TMHC’s profit would be $63.34 million giving it 9.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 341,576 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Johnson & Johnson now has $347.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 2.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Monday, May 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $2400 target. FBR Capital maintained Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Thursday, February 14. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $21 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $2000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was made by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

