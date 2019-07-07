Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

As Residential Construction companies, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 19 0.53 N/A 1.88 11.11 Beazer Homes USA Inc. 11 0.15 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) and Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Beazer Homes USA Inc. on the other hand, has 2.59 beta which makes it 159.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a consensus target price of $21.92, and a 3.69% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and Beazer Homes USA Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.3%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation 3.06% 9.22% 10.32% 29.99% -6.54% 31.13% Beazer Homes USA Inc. -3.04% -19.4% -20.47% 18.29% -33.16% 7.81%

For the past year Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was more bullish than Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.