Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Stake in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) by $1.21 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Chemical Financial (CHFC)

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 110,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.52 million, up from 922,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 400,081 shares traded. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 144,096 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 87,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 187,142 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 5,467 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.50 million shares. Kennedy Cap has 190,417 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Argent Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 10,425 shares. 16,856 are owned by Raymond James Advisors. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 44,068 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 51,326 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. $395,789 worth of stock was bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. $392,205 worth of stock was bought by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 24,482 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $23.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 27,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,278 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL).

