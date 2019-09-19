Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Its Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Stake by $636,860; Share Price Rose; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake by $11.85 Million as Stock Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 263,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 883,948 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.22 million, up from 620,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 54,036 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 107,213 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 4,080 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,035 shares. 14,070 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. 1.41 million were reported by Parnassus Invs Ca. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 129,970 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 0.01% or 38,560 shares. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability Com In owns 73,218 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Impinj Inc. by 26,761 shares to 95,885 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.