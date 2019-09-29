Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Wix.Com (WIX) Position by $1.42 Million; Market Value Rose; Grisanti Capital Management Increases Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.1. About 545,971 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 9,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 46,271 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 37,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 194,413 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 117,678 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,403 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 46,710 shares. Cohen Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.52% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 87,734 shares. 1,695 are held by Arete Wealth Advisors Lc. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Com has 2,866 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,348 shares. Mitchell Management Comm holds 0.48% or 7,331 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Limited has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Atlantic Union Bank has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 2,137 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,312 shares to 2,288 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,045 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 19,619 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial accumulated 66 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 1.05 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,035 shares. British Columbia Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp holds 0.02% or 35,761 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cooper Creek Prtn Management Ltd Liability owns 30,440 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 14,823 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.18% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nomura Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Security Tru Co holds 0.05% or 1,150 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,720 shares to 29,974 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Apyx Medical Corp..