Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Valuation Rose; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $372,600 as Stock Price Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 542,454 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.23. About 995,540 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $416,740 activity. Shares for $231,550 were sold by Carges Mark T on Monday, January 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.13% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.17M shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 3,014 were accumulated by Element Cap Management Ltd Liability. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.17% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Westfield Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 0.55% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 580,762 shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dana Inv Inc holds 41,504 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc has 140 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 8,492 shares. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 117,402 are owned by Ithaka Group Limited Company. 199,600 were reported by Millennium Ltd Com. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 252 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.17% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. 11,459 are owned by Stearns. Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 41,922 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 11,424 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 6,700 shares. 743,027 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Barclays Pcl holds 740,251 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 61,269 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 49,697 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport has 0.76% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv holds 0.08% or 1,222 shares. Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,101 shares. Mraz Amerine & has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,000 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.