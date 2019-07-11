Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) as Stock Price Rose; As Simon Property Group (SPG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 398,412 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $163.88. About 1.29M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.06M for 23.98 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nvidia Stock: Itâ€™s Not All in the Game – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 11, 2019 : CZR, MLNX, AXGT, TNXP, QQQ, SQQQ – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2019: MLNX, NVDA, COMM, GIB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Bad Is NVIDIAâ€™s Gaming Business Slowdown? – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 22,510 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 584,827 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 177 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Llc invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citigroup invested in 499,749 shares. 45,931 are held by United Service Automobile Association. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.91% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1,734 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 8,800 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 590 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 44,026 shares.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $917.17M for 13.75 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 46,810 shares to 158,216 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru reported 1,301 shares. 165,102 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.19% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 514,918 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 73,205 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advsr Ltd has 0.07% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 7,723 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 62,032 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.24% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 144,511 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Axa owns 286,543 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Lc, a New York-based fund reported 28,748 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Company holds 22,456 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 1,700 shares. Chem Retail Bank reported 0.5% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cullinan Inc accumulated 0.32% or 23,600 shares.