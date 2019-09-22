Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Wix.Com (WIX) Stake as Share Price Rose; Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position by $7.79 Million; Stock Price Rose

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9365.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 37,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 336,176 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Brown Advisory stated it has 1,629 shares. 223,231 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd owns 34,709 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Next Grp holds 1,834 shares. Asset Management One Co Limited owns 23,467 shares. 53 were accumulated by Adirondack Com. Mcf Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated reported 1,800 shares. 238,218 are owned by Lord Abbett & Company. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.02% or 426,773 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Llc owns 682 shares.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares to 165,561 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.