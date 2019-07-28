Taylor Frigon Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Splunk (SPLK) by $529,480; Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding by $2.29 Million as Share Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,530 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 1.09M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 97.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89 million for 32.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.