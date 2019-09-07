Taylor Frigon Capital Management Stake in Mellanox Techs LTD (MLNX) Lowered by $755,318 as Market Value Declined; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Boosted Position in United Nat Foods (UNFI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Techs Ltd (MLNX) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 24,865 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 31,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Techs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 5.67M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.68M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 121,578 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.28M for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.