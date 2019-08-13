Taylor Frigon Capital Management Stake In Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Was Lifted; Girard Partners LTD Stake in American Tower New Com (AMT) Decreased by $390,454 as Share Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 172,140 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 24,536 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 26,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares to 4,015 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 728,799 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri reported 59,536 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested 0.58% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Torray Ltd accumulated 125,329 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Private Na has invested 0.55% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.13% or 35,829 shares. Putnam Fl Management Co has 23,063 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 47,259 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 6.57M shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc reported 43,340 shares stake. Resolution Capital accumulated 457,171 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 389,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,374 shares.

