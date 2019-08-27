Taylor Frigon Capital Management Raised Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake by $1.21 Million; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Baytex Energy (BTE) Stake by $914,390

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 914,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The institutional investor held 249,436 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 2.11 million shares traded or 25.99% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHR $0.27; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 09/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : GMP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 51,733 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares to 28,523 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 31,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Baytex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results and 2018 Year End Reserves – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Contrarian Investors: Should You Bet on Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) Stock Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “These Top Stocks May Be in Trouble Next Year – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Energy: Still A Decent Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AudioCodes declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.