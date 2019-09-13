Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Wix.Com (WIX) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Upped Holding by $9.93 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 236,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.79M, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 2.40M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.13. About 76,925 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 151,973 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 163,203 shares. Swiss Bancorporation, Switzerland-based fund reported 168,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Incorporated owns 16,656 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 28,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.08% or 31,583 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 21,490 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,222 shares. Oak Ridge Investments reported 114,904 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 3,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jackson Square Prns Lc invested in 1.32% or 1.79M shares. Raymond James And accumulated 20,803 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd invested in 5,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,596 shares to 20,033 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E L F Beauty Inc. by 3.00 million shares to 10.51 million shares, valued at $148.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp. Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 309,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,446 shares, and cut its stake in Switch Inc..

