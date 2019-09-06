Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position In Nvidia (NVDA) Was Has Lifted; Verizon (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Excalibur Management Lifted Its Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.35B market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78M shares traded or 67.22% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Inc invested in 65,105 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 6.17M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 600 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 1.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.63M shares. Colorado-based Cambiar has invested 1.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 54,997 shares. Excalibur Mngmt stated it has 5.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stellar Lc holds 9,828 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Amer Retail Bank holds 108,402 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa owns 264,986 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd reported 4,893 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc owns 887 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04M shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,352 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

