Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Lifted by $447,060 as Shares Declined; Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Stock Value Rose While Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Position by $1.35 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 241,260 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 150,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.30 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22 million, down from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Energ C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 555,179 shares traded or 19.55% up from the average. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 70.37% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 46,005 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $143.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

