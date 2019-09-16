Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Cyberark LTD (CYBR) Has Boosted by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 459,080 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (CYBR) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 20,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 10,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 364,412 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.05 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.