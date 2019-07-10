Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Has Raised by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Declined, Navellier & Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 59,425 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 1,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 11,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $246.73. About 842,222 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33M on Tuesday, January 22.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20,213 shares to 54,683 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. by 5,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,795 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.78 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1.03 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 10,859 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 6,038 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com. Nuwave Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. 98,133 are held by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 494,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 18,854 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com holds 25,942 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com owns 35,295 shares. 10,000 are owned by Kepos Capital Lp. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 14,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,216 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 9,648 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,803 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 0.82% or 1.15M shares.