Taylor Frigon Capital Management Position In Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Was Has Lifted; Moelis & Co (MC) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Its Stake by $4.70 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 267,847 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – REITERATING 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 138,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 601,106 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.97 million, up from 462,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.94. About 287,060 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,780 shares to 6,434 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0.01% or 834 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 2,300 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.03% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Northern Tru reported 966,906 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 43,207 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,858 shares. Gp invested in 15,106 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 10,803 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Cooke Bieler Lp holds 0.77% or 315,627 shares. 72 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 3,100 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 13,512 shares.

