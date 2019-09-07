Taylor Frigon Capital Management Maintains Position in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI); As Mccormick & Co. (MKC) Market Value Rose, Boston Family Office Upped Its Holding

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co. Inc (MKC) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 71,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 69,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.98. About 386,173 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54M market cap company. It closed at $2.16 lastly. It is down 69.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – HAS FILED A DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IN SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NEW YORK, COUNTY OF NEW YORK; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 10/05/2018 – Vuzix 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McCormick: Lock It In – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McCormick -1% after JPMorgan cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sustainability Spices Up McCormick & Co. Supply Chain – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,775 shares to 57,790 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,703 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Fort LP holds 0.53% or 17,442 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc owns 5,333 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,985 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. First Utd National Bank Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,495 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd holds 344 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 0.44% or 19,586 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). The New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 55,710 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability reported 30,665 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 2,355 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 27,960 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 3,597 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com holds 597,005 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 33,564 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). 66,654 are owned by Parametric Port Limited Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 19,700 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 12,600 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.61 million shares. Gsa Prns Llp holds 144,422 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 471,426 shares stake. Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 54,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “­­­­Vuzix and RIT Successfully Demonstrate a Live Theatre Closed Captioning Solution for Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Patrons on Smart Glasses – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vuzix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vuzix’s (VUZI) CEO Paul Travers on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Secures Follow-On Smart Glasses Order from 1Minuut Innovation for Healthcare Industry Deployments – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.